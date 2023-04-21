85 dogs were removed from a Weld County residence and are being dispersed among several shelters (Photo credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A residence in Weld County had nearly 100 dogs removed from the property and the owners were cited for operating a kennel without a license, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act program and the sheriff’s office animal control took 95 dogs from a Weld County residence on Tuesday.

The CDA issued a cease and desist order to the owners of the dogs “for operating an animal shelter or sanctuary at their residence without a valid license,” WCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the owners were cooperative and that were small Chiweenie (mix between Chihuahua and Dachshund)/terrier mix dogs.

Thirty-five of the dogs went to the Larimer Humane Society transported and 60 dogs will be divvied out to the Foothills Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the MaxFund Animal Shelter. After intake and examination by the shelters, many of these dogs should be available for adoption soon.

“CDA would like to recognize the efforts of the Colorado Humane Society and Larimer Humane Society, who offered assistance with the capture and transport of the dogs for release to the shelters across the Front Range,” Nick Fisher, PACFA Program Section Chief, said. “Colorado shelters are known for their collaborative efforts and the department would like to extend our gratitude to those shelters that stepped up to assist in this case by taking in these dogs even though their shelters are already overcrowded.”

WCSO is investigating the case, but the dogs will be available for adoption after clearing all testing and procedures.