BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the NCAR Fire has revealed that the fire was human-caused.

The fire started near Bear Canyon Trail on the Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks property south of the NCAR Facility on March 26 at around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators said the origin of the fire was just a few feet off of the Bear Canyon Trail. It burned around 200 acres and forced thousands of evacuations.

The sheriff’s office said investigators reviewed over 20 tips from the public, examined potential video and photographic evidence, and spoke to potential witnesses who had been on the trail that day.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was human caused but did not elaborate on what the specific cause was.

The person who started the fire has not been identified. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office at 720-564-2679.