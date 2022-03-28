BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The NCAR fire burning in Boulder is bringing with it many feelings of anxiety for people who just experienced the Marshall Fire in that area three months ago.

“Talk about PTSD,” said one man who had been evacuated due to the NCAR fire. “It’s high anxiety being that we’ve been through this before.”

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in late December.

“That event shattered people’s sense of security,” said Erik Jacobsen with Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners. He says many people called the Colorado Crisis Line for help during that time.

“I actually was answering the lines during that whole event, and it was very chaotic and scary, and people didn’t know when things were going to end,” Jacobsen said.

The Colorado Crisis Line has had fewer calls with the NCAR fire, but Jacobsen said some people did call after feeling triggered.

“Fortunately, this fire didn’t have as much destruction, but still psychologically, the impact that it has on people, it retriggers them to see the smoke, to see the helicopters, to see the airdrops,” he said.

Jacobsen says it’s imperative to talk about all that you are feeling and experiencing with someone you feel safe with, and the Colorado Crisis Line is always a good option.

“If you call our line you are going to speak with a kind, caring person,” Jacobsen said.

If you need help, you can reach the Colorado Crisis line at 844-493-TALK.