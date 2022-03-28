BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The NCAR Fire is much different from the devastating Marshall Fire, but it still struck fear.

Firefighters were keeping an eye on the NCAR Fire on Monday. A large number of firefighters activated quickly over the weekend to slow the blaze, which may have played a role in helping slow it down.

While the NCAR fire has not burned any structures, it worried residents nearby.

“It took my breath away that there could be another fire burning,” Alicia Miller of Louisville said.

Miller’s property in Louisville burned during the Marshall Fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes and was worsened by ferocious winds. Pictures from Miller’s property show smoke from the new NCAR Fire eerily close to what’s left of her home of 21 years, which burned to the ground.

“To see that fire, it really set a lot of us back emotionally. There’s a lot of PTSD of, oh my gosh, this could be happening again,” Miller said.

Miller is a realtor, now helping other families find homes. The one she’ll be moving into temporarily was evacuated this weekend, rattling her nerves.

“It kind of makes you step back and say, what are we doing? Where can we go and escape this all?” Miller said.

Miller tells us so many families still struggling to get their kids to school. The NCAR fire makes things worse.