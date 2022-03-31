BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Reports have come in from Boulder Fire-Rescue giving an update on the status of the NCAR Fire.

According to a release put out around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the NCAR Fire has been 100% contained.

In a statement from Boulder Fire, the public is reminded that just because the fire is 100% contained does not mean it’s completely out.

“There may be interior portions of the fire that are still smoldering and smoke may still be visible,” the release said.

If you have yet to do so, Boulder County encourages all residents to sign up with the Everbridge system so that they can receive the most up-to-date and accurate safety notifications that are sent out when evacuation orders are implimented.

Trail closures are still in place as a result of this fire so keep checking in with Boulder Fire-Rescue’s Twitter and maintain safe practices while traveling around in the area still open to the public.