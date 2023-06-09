DENVER (KDVR) — Music can change the energy of a room, and that includes the Denver Nuggets locker room.

The team posted a video on Twitter in which they asked players what song they would play to “hype up the locker room.”

Here’s what they play to “get the vibes right.“

Ish Smith did not hesitate to recommend “Knuck if You Buck” by Crime Mob, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was ready with his answer, “We Ready” by Pastor Troy.

Jeff Green brought some genre variety to the playlist.

“I would put on some country,” he said. “I’ll play ‘Broadway Girls’ by Morgan Wallen for everyone because it’s kind of a mixture of both.”

Several players seemed to agree that Lil Baby has some good basketball beats that the whole team can jam to.

“Anything Lil Baby,” Collin Gillespie said.

Bruce Brown said “Lil Baby at this moment. That’s somebody who I think, you know with the age difference of the team, that everybody pretty much listens to. Even Joker.”

Although, he did say, “That’s a question for Peyton.”

Brown wasn’t the only one who recommended Peyton Watson’s taste.

“I’m gonna leave that to Peyton Watson,” Christian Braun said. “That’s kind of his job and I’m not really the biggest music guy for the whole team.”

Watson said the tough question put him on the spot, but ultimately agreed with the team’s Lil Baby trend, recommending “California Breeze” and “We Paid.”

“Man everybody just knows I’m him… I know stuff, I know good music,” Watson said. “Everybody just trusts me, and I think that I’m doing a good job.”

If you need game-day-worthy music, according to the team, Watson is the person to ask.