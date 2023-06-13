DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating multiple shootings that sent 11 people to the hospital after thousands flocked downtown in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win.

10 shot in 2000 block of Market Street

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, DPD tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street.

DPD said nine gunshot victims were located. Police said they identified a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound.

Three victims remain in critical condition at a local hospital, and the other victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPD.

At around 1:11 a.m., DPD said they were investigating a shooting in the area of 17th Street and Blake Street where one person was shot. However, officers provided an update that the victim was actually shot in the 2000 block of Market Street and self-transported to the hospital.

DPD said shots were fired in the area of 17th and Blake but did not say if anyone was injured as a result of that shooting.

In total, 10 people were injured in the 2000 block of Market Street.

Denver Police Department investigators place evidence markers while working the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Denver Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team’s first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Denver Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The area is known for bars like Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, ViewHouse Ballpark, and is next to Coors Field.

SkyFOX flew over LoDo after the Nuggets clinched their first championship and captured thousands of fans who celebrated into the late hours of the night.

“It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” said police spokesperson Doug Schepman.

DPD said this shooting is complex, and the investigation is in its early stages. Early information suggests that multiple shots were fired during an altercation that involved several people.

15th Street and Tremont Place

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, DPD said they were investigating a shooting near 15th Street and Tremont Place. The area is a block away from the 16th Street Mall and several downtown hotels.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but their injuries were unknown at this point.

Officers are working to obtain suspect information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

