LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) have closed Interstate 25 at the RidgeGate exit due to an emergency bridge repair.

Officials suggest drivers exit at RidgeGate to Peoria, to Lincoln and back on to I-25.

