DENVER (KDVR) — Police have issued a nationwide warrant for a man who allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman in Federal Heights.

On Dec. 30, Federal Heights Police Department officers were called to a possible stabbing outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments, located at 1700 W. 85th Ave.

When police arrived, they transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Sachely Diaz. Federal Heights police said the suspect knew Diaz.

Now, a nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Adrian Carracedo-Vega.

Carracedo-Vega may be heading to Texas or attempting to cross the border into Mexico. However, police do not know what vehicle he is in.

A $2 million cash bond has been issued.

Anyone with information on Carracedo-Vega’s whereabouts is asked to 911 or Detective Shane Valandra at 303-412-3596.