DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the cold weather, folks packed Civic Center Park for the launch of the holiday season with the lighting of the Mile High Tree, the nation’s largest digital holiday tree.

“We definitely had to bundle up, layer up and put on our beanies…yeah, base layers,” one couple said.

You wouldn’t find anyone at the event without at least a heavy coat. Zach has his mother in from Texas and brought her to see the Mile High Tree, however, not without some accessories.

“We were leaving the house earlier, and just from the house to the car, she wanted to have her gloves on,” Zach said.

There’s also a market to enjoy with snacks and souvenirs, but it was staying warm that was the top priority for these folks.

“She’s got this scarf and this ear warmer,” Zach said. “We got some delicious gluhwein in us with a little honey schnapps on top.”

That wine was in abundant supply with enough people lining up to get theirs.

“It’s like a hot red wine I think. They said it has like some cinnamon and some cloves,” Zach said.

All of it was worth it for the dozens who came to Civic Center Park to start lighting up the holiday season.

The tree will be here until Dec. 31 and the market will be open daily until Dec. 23.