DENVER (KDVR) – With Clydesdales on site, endless barbecue cooking and numerous rodeo shows, the National Western Stock Show goes into its 117th year.

The National Western Stock Show officially announced tickets are on sale for the 16-day event taking place Jan. 7-22.

New features this year will include the National Western Stock Show Elite Horse sale, where high-quality horses will be showcased by top ranchers and trainers in the industry. Officials partner with Western Bloodstock LTD for the inaugural sale.

The stock show in 2023 will host 29 rodeo performances, including RAM Team Colorado vs. the Cinch World Team rodeos, PBR Bull Riding, Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza and the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo. The Yards and Stockyards Event Center will feature 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yak, longhorns and others.

The event announces the return of the National Anthem Contest. Those interested in competing for a chance to sing at a pro rodeo event can submit a video singing at NationalWestern.com/NationalAnthem.

Tickets and information are available at the National Western Stock Show website.