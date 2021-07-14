National Western Stock Show returns to Denver in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials announced that the National Western Stock Show will return to Denver from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23, 2022, following a COVID cancellation for the 2021 show.

The stock show, one of the nation’s largest, will feature a new location. The 2022 show will feature a newly-built 46,000 square foot facility: the HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center.

It will also host the annual National Anthem Contest.

Officials originally postponed the 2021 event last September, saying at the time they simply had no choice in the face of Denver’s pandemic safety guidelines.

Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show go on sale on Sept. 18, 2021