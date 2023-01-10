DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Stock Show opened with record-breaking numbers this year. A total of 109,978 attended the weekend’s events, beating out the previous record by 3,000 tickets.

The highest attendance came on Saturday with 58,901 people. Sunday welcomed 51,077 guests. It’s the biggest opening weekend in the event’s history.

“It’s an all-time record. There’s never been a two-day total of around 110,000 people in the opening two days, so in its 117 years it’s the all-time record,” Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, said.

The money helps support college students across the state.

“Right now, we’re supporting 120 students that are going to college at various universities,” Andrews said. “So how we do as a company will impact how much money we can give out to those students, and right now we’re giving out about $550,000.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the show is offering free admission all day.

The stock show runs through Jan. 22.