DENVER (KDVR) — More than 400 seasonal positions are now open for applications at the National Western Stock Show.

The positions start at $18.30 per hour and are for a range of work, including event operations, parking, guest relations and the ticket office. Most positions require outdoor work, regardless of weather, and shifts vary in duration from 4-12 hours per day.

The National Western Stock Show has operated since 1906 and is held over 16 days every January. The upcoming event is scheduled from Jan. 6-21, 2024.

There will be cattle, hog and horse shows throughout the event, along with rodeos, a Western trade show, education events and a performance from the winner of the annual national anthem contest. In January this year, the show opened with record-setting attendance.

“We hire folks from all walks of life, and our team especially enjoys connecting with our local community members to involve them in our iconic event,” said Mikayla Morrison, director of human relations and hiring, in a press release. “Previous experience working events like ours is not necessary, we are looking for people with a solid work ethic and a positive attitude.”

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and authorized to work in the U.S. All job offers are contingent on the successful completion of a criminal background check.

Individuals interested in joining the National Western Stock Show team are encouraged to apply online at nationalwestern.com or visit the employment office, located at 4695 Franklin St.