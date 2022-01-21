National Western Stock Show, Flannel Fest, Home Show: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 21-23

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Weather-wise, expect sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing an inch of accumulation in Denver.
Here are 10 things to do this weekend:
- 4th Street Flannel Fest – Winter Edition– Jan. 22
- 2022 National Western Stock Show– Jan. 8-23
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– Jan. 13-May 1
- Winter Brew Fest– Jan 22
- Northern Colorado Home Show– Jan. 21-23
- Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons– Jan. 23
- Avalanche vs. Canadiens– Jan. 22
- Yoga Hike at Red Rocks- Jan. 23
- Après in the Clouds– Jan. 21-22
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.