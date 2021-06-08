National Weather Service investigates Weld County landspout tornado, rated as an EF-1

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators with the National Weather Service are flocked to Weld County to get an up-close idea of the size and scope of the landspout tornado that ripped up land from Frederick to Platteville.

The NWS officially rated the tornado as an EF-1.

Initial measurements indicate the landspout tornado traveled roughly seven miles, with wind speeds up to 99 miles per hour.

NWS investigators say this landspout tornado was relatively narrow, spanning just 100 feet wide.

The NWS is looked for clues, including flung debris and torn up buildings, to connect the dots for how powerful this landspout tornado was.

