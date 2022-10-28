DENVER (KDVR) – An effort created to curb the number of needless drug overdoses across the country will be heralded by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies across the state on Saturday.

That event is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at participating locations.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that there were 100,133 overdose-related deaths in the 12 months leading up to April 2021. A second study also points to prescription abuse being caused by taking drugs from family and friends as well as medicine cabinets.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day participating locations

Denver Police Department locations: District 1 – 1311 West 46th Avenue District 2 – 3921 Holly Street District 3 – 1625 South University Boulevard District 4 – 2100 South Clay Street District 5 – 4685 Peoria Street District 6 – 1566 Washington Street

Colorado Springs Police Operations Center : 705 South Nevada Avenue

: Rose Medical Center, located at: 4567 East 9th Avenue

Participating King Soopers , located at : 2810 North Quebec Street, Denver 10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard, Denver 18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, Denver 7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs

, : University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North : 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs

: Security Fire Station 1 in Colorado Springs : 400 Security Blvd.

: DougCo Sheriff Highlands Ranch substation: 9250 Zotos Drive

Windsor Police Department 200 North 11th Street

Sam’s Club 3247 23rd Avenue, Evans

Berthoud 807 Mountain Ave Red

The Red Feather Trading Post 41 Main Street

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Wellington Substation 8129 3rd Street



Many other public safety organizations are participating as well. Visit the DEA’s Drug Take-Back website to search for locations near you.

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted at these sites.

Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity and help lower the overdose rate across Colorado.