DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is National Mac and Cheese Day. If you are looking for a way to celebrate this cheesy holiday, look no further.

If you want to avoid making your own macaroni and cheese at home, there are some great options for Coloradans.

Here are five restaurants in Colorado that specialize in mac and cheese:

Wheat Ridge

Touted as the “best mac in town” this mac and cheese restaurant features nine different options.

Indian Hills

“A divine mountain experience for all.” This mac and cheese café features over 50 varieties of cheese dishes.

Edgewater

“Family friendly comfort food elevated, this Mac and cheese will keep you coming back.” This mac and cheese stop features 13 different options.

Highlands Ranch

This mac and cheese restaurant offers seven different varieties, along with the ability to build your own bowl of cheesy shells.

Fort Collins

This mac and cheese food truck features seven different cheesy options with a menu that changes with the seasons.