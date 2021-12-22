National Latino advocacy group says decision on truck driver commutation expected soon

DENVER (KDVR) — The League of United Latin American Citizens tells FOX31 the governor told them he will make a decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ commutation request in two weeks.

“We believe and are cautiously optimistic that he [Gov. Jared Polis] will try to find justice in this gross miscarriage of justice,” LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said.

This information came during a Wednesday rally at the state capitol for Aguilera-Mederos, who is from Houston. However, Polis’ office did not confirm that timeframe.

Supporters gathered to demand the governor reduce the 110-year sentence. The truck driver was found guilty of causing a crash that killed four people and injured at least 10 others on Interstate 70 in Lakewood back in 2019.

His mother, Oslaida Mederos, was at the rally and gave an emotional plea.

“Give freedom to my son because I’m going to die. I can’t handle this anymore,” Mederos said, crying, through an interpreter.

The 110-year sentence was way too much, according to rally organizers.

“It is harsh and does not represent due process for anyone,” Ramona Martinez said.

“This type of injustice has to stop,” Aguilera-Mederos’ family attorney Leornard Martinez said.

The Jefferson County District attorney is asking a trial judge to re-evaluate the sentence as well. The trial judge said state statutes required him to hand down the mandatory sentence because it was considered a “violent” crime.

Aguilera-Mederos supporters say he is not violent but instead made a terrible mistake.

“We have been working on justice reform in the state of Colorado,” State Sen. Julie Gonzales said. State lawmakers say mandatory sentencing laws have to be changed.

“Let’s remember mandatory sentencing in the 1970s, because judges were handing out unequal sentences to black and brown folks as opposed to their white counterparts,” former State Rep. Joseph Salazar said.

Changing laws takes time. Oslaida Mederos hopes her son is out of prison way before then.