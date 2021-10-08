National Guard member killed in Aurora robbery

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends and family gathered Friday night to remember Alex Murillo Ramos, who was shot and killed this week in Aurora.

“We’re just trying to be there for our family and get some justice,” says his sister.

The 22-year-old was gunned down Tuesday night in a car at East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street in Aurora. Family members say he was shot because he refused to give up his wallet during a robbery attempt.

“I just want my brother’s name to be known and honored,” says one older brother, who’s a military veteran.

Aurora Police said the two male suspects were wearing ski masks.

Murillo Ramos was a U.S. Army National Guard member. He graduated from Aurora Central High School and was attending MSU Denver.

At Friday night’s vigil, loved ones held candles and said prayers underneath Halloween streamers. His siblings say this time of year was a favorite for the youngest of the family.

“This was our baby brother,” says another brother. “He didn’t deserve any of that. None of us do.”