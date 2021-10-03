National Fire Prevention Week kicks off

DENVER (KDVR) — National Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday. The campaign comes as multiple fires continue to burn in Colorado.

Federal officials don’t want people to let the cooler weather fool them. Wildfires are still a very real threat.

As the Ptarmigan Fire burns near Silverthorne, wildland firefighters are spreading awareness in hopes of avoiding another record-setting year.

“It’s a matter of watching the area around [you,] and knowing before you go to the woods — Are there restrictions in place? What are those restrictions,” said Jimmye Turner, fire prevention specialist with the US Forest Service.

Turner said embers can fly more than a mile from a fire’s front. That means windy conditions are very concerning for those on the frontlines. But it’s not just the wind that’s an issue.

“We are in a dry period,” said Glen Sachet with the US Forest Service. “Our fuels are still very dry.”

While camping in dry conditions, it’s even more important to have a shovel and a bucket of water nearby a campfire. Also, now is a good time for homeowners to clean their gutters and to ensure five feet of defensible space surrounding their homes.

“We’re just coming off the summer season,” Turner said. “Harvest is done. People have more time to go to the woods to camp and relax. The hunting seasons will be starting pretty soon, and we want to remind folks before they go out to hunt … to please be careful with fire in the forest.”