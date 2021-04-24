Local police departments hold drive-thru events for ‘National Drug Take-Back Day’

DENVER METRO, Colo. (KDVR) – Saturday was “National Drug Take-Back Day” with many local police departments and organizations participating while social distancing with drive-thru events.
The Thornton Police Department held a Drug Take-Back event at Thornton PD headquarters and the Thornton Fire Department Station #5. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone was able to drive through, drop off their unused medications, then drive away.
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department drive-thru event collected more than 300 pounds of unused prescription drugs.
Denver provided several locations where people could drop off unused prescription medications, as well.