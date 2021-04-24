Local police departments hold drive-thru events for ‘National Drug Take-Back Day’

DENVER METRO, Colo. (KDVR) – Saturday was “National Drug Take-Back Day” with many local police departments and organizations participating while social distancing with drive-thru events.

The Thornton Police Department held a Drug Take-Back event at Thornton PD headquarters and the Thornton Fire Department Station #5. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone was able to drive through, drop off their unused medications, then drive away.

We took back 28 bags totaling 705.5 lbs. Shout out to Citizens Academy Alum & Explorer Post #2128. Special shout out to @COAttnyGeneral @DEADENVERDiv @Baca4Adams @SteveODorisio @pweiser Mayor Kulmann, Director of Opioid Response @mayorheidi for helping out! Video to follow… pic.twitter.com/W4quphezmP — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 25, 2021

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department drive-thru event collected more than 300 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

#DrugTakeBackDay was a huge success in Arapahoe County. After just a few hours at the Kaiser location, we had already collected more than 300 pounds of unused prescription drugs. Thank you to all our citizens who safely disposed of their medications today. pic.twitter.com/QNLyUHGF6F — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 24, 2021

Denver provided several locations where people could drop off unused prescription medications, as well.