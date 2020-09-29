National Coffee Day! Here are some deals and freebies to help you celebrate in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — National Coffee Day is Tuesday. To celebrate, several coffee shops and coffee companies are offering up some great deals, freebies and specials.

WalletHub put together this great list. We also added some local Colorado flavor.

Dunkin’ – This year Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving patrons a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the country. Starbucks – To celebrate National Coffee Day this year, starting September 28, Starbucks prepared a weeklong celebration for customers. From September 28 through October 28, Starbucks Rewards members can play the augmented reality game Starland for a chance to win over 2.5 million prizes like free coffee, free breakfast and Stars. Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) by using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app will receive a free drink loaded to their account on their next visit. Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme Rewards members can enjoy a free brewed coffee and a free donut with no purchase necessary. Guests who are not yet members can sign up through the Krispy Kreme app or at KrispyKreme.com/Rewards and get a free donut as a reward. However, any guest – member or not – can enjoy a free brewed coffee on Sept. 29 at participating locations, no purchase necessary. All offers are available for pick-up and drive-thru. High Brew Coffee/Kroger – High Brew Coffee and Kroger have teamed up to offer a free can of the Austin, TX based cold brew this National Coffee Day (Sept. 29). At 2pm in every time zone, a limited number of coupons will be available for download on the High Brew website or through their Instagram stories (@highbrewcoffee). Coupons are redeemable nationwide at retailers that carry High Brew such as Kroger, Target, Whole Foods etc. for a free 8 oz. can up to $2.99 retail price. Peet’s Coffee – From Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, customers can get 25% off coffee beans using the code “COFFEEDAY20” on www.peets.com and in Peet’s coffeebars. On Sept. 29, Peets.com is also offering two National Coffee Day exclusive merch items – a “Mug Jumper” mug and T-shirt (limited quantities). On Sept. 29, Peet’s is offering free delivery through the Peet’s app. La Calombe – A free tube of Java roasted coffee with purchase on National Coffee Day for online orders on www.lacolombe.com. Atlas Coffee Club – On Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, customers can use the code “AtlasCoffeeDay20” on Atlas Coffee Club and get the 1st bag of coffee free (just cover shipping). Coffee Beanery – Any size of brewed coffee for only $0.99 (at participating Coffee Beanery locations). Cumberland Farms – Customers can text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon redeemable for a free coffee of any size. (To note, those already in the text database will automatically receive the offer on the morning of Sept. 29). Kwik Trip – Kwik Trip Inc. will be offering a FREE 12 fl. oz. Karuba Coffee and a FREE 1.76 oz. belVita Breakfast Biscuits to all Kwik Rewards members who add the offer in the Kwik Rewards app. Corner Bakery Cafe – Corner Bakery Café is rewarding their loyalty members with one free coffee daily for the entire month of October. If you are not a member yet, you can sign up until October 4 to partake in the deal. New members will also receive a $5 off coupon for their next visit. Baskin Robbins – Until the end of September, Baskin-Robbins offers the perfect pick-me-up – a Cappuccino Blast! For a limited time, get a small for $3, a medium for $4, and a large for $5 (promotional price not available with delivery). Amora Coffee – In celebration of National Coffee Day, Amora Coffee offers customers a free half pound bag of coffee and a travel mug (just cover $1 handling and shipping), online at www.amoracoffee.com. Boyer’s Coffee – Stop by on National Coffee Day for a free drip coffee and 50% off any made or brewed specialty drink all day. Packages of coffee will be 25% off. The Coffee Cottage is open Monday-Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee – Get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee on Tuesday at LaMar’s Donuts. The Coffee Bean – Use the code COFFEEDAY on store.coffeebean.com for 25% discount sitewide through September 30.



With the COVID-19 pandemic making things tough for small businesses, we put together a list of some of the local coffee shops in Colorado: