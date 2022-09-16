DENVER (KDVR) – Throughout all of September, a group of volunteers will be heading over to the Edgewater area to take part in an annual tradition that some feel should be a year-round effort.

Every third Saturday in September is National Cleanup Day and this year it lands on Sept. 17. The holiday’s founders and long-time hiking buddies, Steve Jewett and Bill Willoughby, used to pick up garbage on their treks, pocketing what garbage they could carry while discussing the impact of garbage piling up out in nature.

After fellow hikers noticed their efforts and began joining in, the movement gained momentum and now the annually-held cleanup effort is celebrated nationwide.

National Cleanup Day: Sloan’s Lake Cleanup with Christy Sports!

Meeting Place: Sloan’s Lake North Parking Lot – West Byron Place – Denver, CO 80212

Walkers take advantage of the pathway around the lake at Sloan’s Lake

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, volunteers with “National Cleanup Day: Sloan’s Lake Cleanup with Christy Sports!” will be cleaning up garbage and trash to help preserve the nature that draws in so many daily joggers, walkers and feathered fowl.

Anyone who is interested in helping is asked to join in as there are no passes, permits or tickets needed to participate. You can even bring your pets, but you are asked to keep them leashed during the event.

Event organizers have asked that if you do plan to join in on this effort, you should wear outdoor appropriate clothing as cleanup events are typically a dangerous, dirty and straining affair.

There will be a safety briefing that outlines the potential safety issues you can run into during a cleanup effort before it begins.

If you are interested in organizing your own cleanup for another area, you can register a private cleanup by visiting the National Cleanup Day signup page.

If you do not live near Denver but are still interested in participating in this national cleanup day, then you can find a cleanup near you by using the interactive map. According to their map, there are several events being held in Colorado, including in Colorado Springs and near Longmont.

Even if you can’t make it to a sponsored event this Saturday, consider following in Jewett and Willoughby’s footsteps and find some garbage in your neighborhood to pocket until you can take it to the receptacle it belongs to.