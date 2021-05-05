National Bike to School Day; here’s what bicyclists and drivers need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Bike to School day.

Nine years ago, 49 states joined together to celebrate and start National Bike to School Day.

Since then, the day has continued to grow and it promotes bike safety.

It allows kids the opportunity to burn a little energy on the way in and home from school, while practicing their skills and safety rules.

To make sure everyone gets to and from school and work safely, here are some things to keep in mind:

If you’ll be riding your bike:

• Cross streets at an intersection, always obeying the “walk/don’t walk” signals

• Stay alert and don’t assume motorists can see you

• Wear a helmet and bright colors to increase your visibility

• Use hand signals when making turns or stopping

If you’re driving:

• Keep an eye out for bicyclists of all shapes and sizes

• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk

• Don’t impede crosswalks or pass a car that is stopped at one

• Obey school zone speed limits