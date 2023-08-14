DENVER (KDVR) — Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will be back at Ball Arena for their 19th Annual Holiday Show, and tickets start at just $25.

The band will be joined by Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt. The holiday show will be on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

The holiday show supports local organizations. This year, money will be raised for the Harm Reduction Action Center and EarthLinks, two Denver organizations Nathaniel Rateliff and his Marigold Project are passionate about.

In 2022, the show raised $100,000 that went to various organizations.

Rateliff is based out of Denver and has been a staple in the music scene since 2015. His band Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats have become quite the force in contemporary rock ‘n’ roll.

“Since 2015, Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats, supplying the zeal of a whiskey-chugging Pentecostal preacher to songs about this world’s shared woes,” said AEG.

How to get tickets to the holiday show

So, if you are ready for a night of local music and raising money for local organizations, get your credit card ready.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Aug. 15 on Ticketmaster. The artist presale and official platinum presale open on the 15th at 12 p.m. Then, on Aug. 17, AEG presale opens at 10 a.m.

For everyone else, the general sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Tickets range from $25 to $129.50 and all ages are welcome. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.