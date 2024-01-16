DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department confirmed with FOX31 that Officer Nathan Woodyard resigned from his position. The resignation comes two months after he was acquitted of all charges for his involvement in Elijah McClain’s death and reinstated.

Woodyard was originally suspended from the Aurora Police Department in 2021 after he was charged for his alleged involvement in Elijah McClain’s death.

In November 2023, he was acquitted of all charges and later that month he was reinstated.

The city told FOX31 that Woodyard would be getting back pay for the time he was suspended, which was $212,546.04.

The city also said Woodyard was placed on restricted duty pending the next steps in the reintegration process, which meant he would not be in uniform, would not have public contact and would not take any enforcement actions.

However, no further information has been confirmed as of January 2024.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Woodyard resigned on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

It’s unclear why Woodyard resigned.

FOX31 submitted a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) for Woodyard’s resignation letter and is working to contact Woodyard or a representative.