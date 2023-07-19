COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after Colorado Springs Police Department officers had to separate him from a knife at Garden of the Gods on Monday.

At around 5:03 p.m., officers were called to a trail in Garden of the Gods near Columbia Road and Garden Drive after a park ranger had reported a naked man possibly high on something with a knife.

When officers arrived, the man had cut his hand and was covered in blood.

CSPD said officers tried to negotiate with the man but he was not responding. Officers were able to pin the man to the ground and ultimately get the kitchen knife away from him.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple knife injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.