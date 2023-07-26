Editor’s note: This story contains details about sexual assault and harassment.
DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an unarmed and at-large sexual predator has been targeting female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen area.
The sheriff’s office said they have received seven reports of a man who has confronted female hikers who were alone along the trials of the Flying J Ranch Park in Confier, and one report of a similar incident at the Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen.
Across six reported incidents, deputies say the man was in some cases naked, forcibly grabbing women, masturbating in front of them and engaging in sexual conversations.
Timeline of reports
April 3
The first report happened on April 3. The sheriff’s office said the suspect approached a female hiker.
June 13
Similar to the April 3 report, the suspect confronted a female hiker. The sheriff’s office said the man’s behavior has become more aggressive each time.
July 18
The suspect approached three separate female hikers and had predatory interactions with each of them.
July 24
The suspect approached a female hiker.
After each incident, the victims said the suspect ran into the woods to avoid capture.
The suspect is described as:
- White man
- 20 to 30 years old
- Has a fit and athletic build
- Has dark-colored hair
- Carries a dark-colored backpack in some cases
Anyone with information on this man or who may be a potential victim is asked to call 303-271-0211 immediately.
The sheriff’s office wants to also remind hikers to be safe while out on the trails, and offers these tips:
- Hike with a friend or family member
- Don’t walk off trail
- Take your phone with you
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Let others know where you plan to hike
Always report any suspicious activities to the police right away.