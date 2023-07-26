Editor’s note: This story contains details about sexual assault and harassment.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an unarmed and at-large sexual predator has been targeting female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen area.

The sheriff’s office said they have received seven reports of a man who has confronted female hikers who were alone along the trials of the Flying J Ranch Park in Confier, and one report of a similar incident at the Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided a map of where they have received reports of the sexual predator approaching women at the Flying J Ranch Park. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Across six reported incidents, deputies say the man was in some cases naked, forcibly grabbing women, masturbating in front of them and engaging in sexual conversations.

Timeline of reports

April 3

The first report happened on April 3. The sheriff’s office said the suspect approached a female hiker.

June 13

Similar to the April 3 report, the suspect confronted a female hiker. The sheriff’s office said the man’s behavior has become more aggressive each time.

July 18

The suspect approached three separate female hikers and had predatory interactions with each of them.

July 24

The suspect approached a female hiker.

After each incident, the victims said the suspect ran into the woods to avoid capture.

The suspect is described as:

White man

20 to 30 years old

Has a fit and athletic build

Has dark-colored hair

Carries a dark-colored backpack in some cases

Anyone with information on this man or who may be a potential victim is asked to call 303-271-0211 immediately.

The sheriff’s office wants to also remind hikers to be safe while out on the trails, and offers these tips:

Hike with a friend or family member

Don’t walk off trail

Take your phone with you

Be aware of your surroundings

Let others know where you plan to hike

Always report any suspicious activities to the police right away.