Mystery man lights juniper bushes on fire in Denver neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Take a stroll down Sherman Street in Denver and you’ll see signs of spring nearly everyone where you look.

However, there’s one big, charred exception.

A house in the middle of one block is surrounded by charred juniper bushes.

Neighbors say it all happened on Easter Sunday close to midnight, when they found the front yard of Patrick Murphy’s home in flames.

“We just heard a boom. I didn’t know if it was gunshots or if it was a backfire,” said Cedric Cosey, one of the neighbors who first witnessed the fire.

Some residents walked outside to investigate, and reported seeing a stranger on the porch of Murphy’s apartment, throwing Roman candle fireworks left and right into the juniper bushes of his yard.

“I wish I was exaggerating, but it was just flames on either side. It was literally nothing but flames and smoke. We had no idea what was going on. Everyone was screaming,” said Murphy.

“It was just some random gentleman thinking it was the 4th of July,” added Cosey.

Cosey and several neighbors jumped into action, grabbing hoses, shovels, and fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The flames were now shooting up past the second story of Murphy’s apartment.

“My neighbor from the other side came downstairs. He was obviously freaked out, in distress, running back and forth screaming,” said Murphy.

Somehow neighbors put the flames out before it spread to any homes and the suspect slipped away into the night.

“It was definitely arson,” said Murphy.

However, those who live on Sherman won’t rest easy, still wondering why someone would light up the neighborhood like the Fourth of July.

“It’s just insane. It makes no sense,” said Murphy.