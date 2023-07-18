NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — You’re watching TV and getting ready for bed and you hear a mysterious scratching sound in the walls or the ceiling. You could be hosting some uninvited guests.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials get plenty of calls about bears, foxes and other animals entering residential areas but the smaller ones can make themselves at home in tighter spaces.

One Northglenn renter told FOX31 she became concerned when she heard strange noises in her ceiling.

“It sounds like seven raccoons. I don’t know what’s up in there,” she said.

The renter said the sounds were disturbing to her pet and eventually caused her to fear what could happen next.

“Terrified, yes because like you see the indentation in the ceiling like they’re going to come through,” she said.

The Problem Solvers have been called by frightened renters who have discovered glowing eyes in the dark in their attic to later discover a family of raccoons was living on the property. Others have described “bats having their own Mardi Gras” inside their walls.

The Northglenn tenant contacted FOX31 because she felt her property management was taking too long to investigate and address the issue.

“I pay pest control monthly with my rent, so figure it out,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the leasing office. A crew on the premises inspected the attic.

“They patched it up and they didn’t see any eyes glaring at them or anything like that so we’ll see,” said the tenant.

Adams County Animal Management told FOX31 its code enforcement team does not handle rodent issues, but residents and property management should use pest control agencies that specialize in wildlife removal.

Adams County provided FOX31 with the following wildlife expert resources.

Wildlife officials say it is important to never approach or touch wild animals because they can be dangerous and spread disease. Contact your pest control company and let them handle it.