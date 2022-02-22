DENVER (KDVR) — Some of the best-known local musicians gathered Tuesday night to play and raise money for a friend recovering from a serious injury.

The tribute benefit was for trumpet player Al Hood. Members of the H2 Big Band performed at Dazzle Denver jazz club downtown.

“It’s not even a labor,” friend and band leader Dave Hanson said. “It’s just love.”

A fundraiser has been established to help with medical costs.

Last month, friends say the University of Denver professor slipped on ice near his condominium and suffered a severe spinal injury. The 58-year-old faces months of rehabilitation at Craig Hospital.

“There’s a real chance at this moment that he could go anywhere with this,” said Hanson, who has collaborated with Hood on 4 albums.