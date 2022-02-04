Popular acts perform to raise money after Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Popular local bands were hosting a charity concert Friday night to raise money for the victims of the Marshall Fire.

The Music for Marshall benefit concert was Friday night at Boulder Theater.

Groups performing included Drunken Hearts. Band member Andrew McConathy said he lives near the hardest-hit area.

“Just utter devastation — what comes to mind about December 30th,” McConathy said. He said one of the men who runs Boulder Theater was also displaced.

Other bands performing include the String Cheese Incident. A silent auction was also held.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000.

“Let’s try to have some fun and try to help,” McConathy said.