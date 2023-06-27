DENVER( KDVR) — Coloradans can see the rocket’s red glare and enjoy the sparkling lights in the sky on the 4th of July without worrying about fire hazards.

It’s illegal to use fireworks that leave the ground in Colorado, so you won’t be able to send bombs bursting in the air without proper certification.

That’s why there will be a free drone show at the University of Colorado in Boulder this Independence Day.

It will be Boulder’s first-ever night sky drone show in place of fireworks. It will feature live music from local musicians as well as concessions and food trucks.

Gates to Folsom Field open at 7 p.m. and at around 9:35 p.m. the drone show will begin. in the meantime, you will be entertained with performances from School of Rock and local bands The Custom Shop Band and Funkiphino.

Stadium guidelines will apply for this event, meaning only clear bags will be allowed, no outside food or drinks and no pets other than service animals will be allowed.

There will be free parking available on the university’s campus, or you can ride the HOP bus also for free, according to a press release from the City of Boulder.