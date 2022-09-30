DENVER (KDVR) – If you’ve been twiddling your thumbs waiting for an announcement to idiomatically bring [you] back to life, then worry no longer for time is running out on that wait thanks to two musical acts penning a Denver date to the tail end of their worldwide tour.

On Thursday morning, members of Muse and Evanescence announced their intention to bring their 2023 “Will Of The People” tour to Denver’s Ball Arena on April 4, 2023.

Sermamagny, eastern France (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tickets to see the trio responsible for musical staples of the early 2000s, including “Knights of Cydonia,” “Supermassive Black Hole,” and the Grammy’s Best Rock Album of 2011, “The Resistance,” will go on presale on Oct. 4.

Joining Muse is the Amy Lee-led heavy metal group, Evanescence, who just came through Denver over a month ago when they shared the Ball Arena stage with Korn during a performance on Aug. 16.

Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence performs on stage in concert at the Vodafone Arena in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Simon Fergusson/Getty Images)

Now, it feels safe to assume Lee and company enjoyed their stay in the Mile High since they’ve already scheduled a return trip set to take place just a few months after going under the stage lights at Ball Arena.

This is expected to be a highly popular ticketed affair, so if you are a fanatic of these two rock icons then be sure to do yourself a favor and register for the presale code, which can be used to get early access to tickets for the April show when they hit the market at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.