Murphy Robinson named Denver’s Deputy Mayor for 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Murphy Robinson, currently Denver’s Executive Director of the Department of Safety, has been named the Deputy Mayor for 2021 by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He will continue to serve as the Director of the Department of Safety.

Robinson served as Denver’s Deputy Mayor in 2019, when he was the Executive Director of General Services for the city.

Denver’s Executive Director of Human Services, Don Mares, has been the Deputy Mayor for 2020. The post is a one year designation.

The Deputy Mayor assumes the duties and responsibilities of the Mayor whenever the Mayor is unable to do so.

Robinson will begin his role as Deputy Mayor on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the mayor’s office.