Murder victim’s family increases reward in cold case

DENVER (KDVR) — Scott Breitinger was shot and killed in an alley in West Denver in 2016. His widow and his parents have been searching for answers ever since.

The family added $8,000 to the reward fund, which now stands at $10,000 for information that helps solve the case.

The 45-year-old was meeting a friend to go for a motorcycle ride on April 3, 2016. He was shot and killed in an alley near West Nevada Place at 12:30 p.m.

“They took everything from all of us, dreams, just everything. We were meant to be. He was my soulmate. All the love and kindness he showed, and he was always there for me. I got really sick, he took care of me. Never once complained, just loved me. He was someone that would do anything for anyone, Scott would’ve been there for anybody,” said Selene Breitinger, his widow.

His family said they know of no one who would want to hurt him.

“It was for no reason. I feel that bullet was meant for somebody else and he was just there at the wrong time,” said Selene.

Scott’s parents say he was kind, funny and very popular.

“You don’t ever laugh at a funeral or a viewing, but you had to laugh at his funeral. Everybody that came up to say anything said, ‘Scott was my best friend.’ We said, ‘How many best friends can you have?’ But that’s how he affected people, he was always there to help,” said Scott’s mom, Vicki Breitinger.

“I would think the person who did this if they had a chance to know Scott, they could’ve been friends,” said Scott’s father, Douglas Breitinger.

He said Scott loved the outdoors and was his fishing buddy.

“He loved the mountains, loved skiing and snowboarding. He loved to garden,” Douglas said.

The family believes there are witnesses that have not come forward, and they are hoping the increased reward fund will motivate them to say something.

“I can’t imagine at 12:45 in the afternoon on a Sunday on a nice day that somebody didn’t see it happen, but so far nobody’s come forward to help us,” Douglas said.

“If they say something, the young man who committed this may realize he can’t live with himself anymore,” Vicki said.

They know it won’t bring Scott back, but having some answers will ease their pain. And they are thinking about the safety of the community as well.

“It would mean a lot, then there wouldn’t be someone out there that could hurt another family like they did to us. I never want another family to have to go through this,” Selene said.

If you have any information about this incident, please call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. (720) 913-7867. You may also submit a tip online at Metro Crime Stoppers.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 in this case. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.