Neighbors shocked, family friend fearful of apparent murder-suicide in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Colorado Springs. Two juveniles and two adults were found dead in a home on the 1300 block of Pleier on Saturday morning.

Neighbors remain in shock, with one telling FOX31 “we’ve never had anything like this out here.”

First responders from El Paso County, Monument and Palmer Lake arrived after receiving a call at approximately 10 a.m. saying help was needed at the address.

Detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit processed the scene.

A reverse 911 alert was sent to neighbors within a two-mile radius of the home to shelter in place and later lifted.

Neighbors say they will support one another through this difficult time, with one telling Fox 31 “we just have to all stand together as a community and work together”.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, but a close family friend, who did not want to appear on camera, tells Fox 31 he fears no one will ever know what actually happened in the home and that he knew the family as “very good people”.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.