DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were arrested in Larimer County after investigators said they allegedly had a plot to murder three people.

Joshua Anderson, 30, was already an inmate at the Larimer County Jail while he awaited prosecution for a 2022 Fort Collins case. In early June, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they learned that Anderson had been actively coordinating a plan to kill a victim and two witnesses from that case.

According to LCSO, through information and evidence, investigators learned Anderson was talking with an outside person in order to put his plan into action.

On June 8, deputies arrested 35-year-old Jesse Mewes. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Joshua Anderson, 30, is facing multiple charges after investigators say he plotted to murder three people from a previous case he was arrested for. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office) Jesse Mewes, 35, was arrested on charges of conspiring with a Larimer County inmate to murder three people. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

“Such blatant disregard for human life is extremely disturbing,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO investigations division. “I’m grateful for everyone who worked to stop a ruthless and violent plan to hurt innocent people. We won’t tolerate that kind of behavior in our jail or in the community we serve.”

Anderson was facing the following charges from his 2022 arrest:

Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation

Attempted extreme indifference first-degree murder

Extortion

Felony menacing (2 counts)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (3 counts)

Violation of a protective order

Violent crime enhancement

Child abuse

Habitual criminal enhancement (6 counts)

Anderson is now facing these additional charges following the murder plot:

Solicitation to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Habitual criminal enhancement

Mewes is facing charges of:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Habitual criminal enhancement

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 970-221-6868.