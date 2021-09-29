Murder investigation underway after body discovered in Englewood

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Englewood Police Department is investigating a murder after a man’s body was found earlier this week.

Police were called for a welfare check on Sept. 27 around 10:30 a.m. at 50 West Hampden Ave. and found a man’s body.

EPD, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, the 18th Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined the death a homicide.

Lucious Malveaux, Jr., a 27-year-old man, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and additional charges.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.