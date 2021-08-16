Murder charges filed against Brighton man in Commerce City shooting

Andrew Reineke, 27, of Commerce City, is accused of killing a 65-year-old man then shooting at responding police officers on Aug. 3, 2021. (KDVR)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges Monday against a Brighton man who also shot at Commerce City Police late on August 3.

Andrew Reineke, 27, allegedly shot and killed a 65-year-old man in the 7100 block of Grape Street before he started firing at police, hitting one in the sleeve.

No officers were harmed in the ordeal and the suspect was in a nearby hospital, undergoing surgery around 10 p.m. that night.

Reineke has since been charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, menacing and committing a crime of violence.

Reineke’s next court date will be on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.