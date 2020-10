DENVER (KDVR) – The Game On! Foundation, a non-profit created by Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, has commissioned a mural for the Cope Boys & Girls Club in Denver.

Local Denver artist Pat Milbery is creating the mural, which reflects the principles of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and the unique culture of the neighborhood.

Free Yasso bars are being handed out on Oct. 23, between 9a.m. and noon at the Cope Boys & Girls Club, 808 Inca St. in Denver.





Cope Boys & Girls Club mural