Mural honoring doctors, nurses painted along Colfax Avenue

DENVER — A symbol of strength is rising in the Mile High City.

As Denver’s city streets sit empty, it’s walls are filling up. Artists are creating messages, murals and works in storefront windows, on buildings that have been boarded up and walls that need a little color.

“Everyone loves just a little bit of beauty to look at as they’re walking through,” artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler told FOX31.

Zucchini-Fowler is the artist behind one mural that is now getting a lot of attention because of its powerful message.

“I just really wanted to show my appreciation for their fight,” he said.

“They” are doctors, nurses and other medical personnel fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

“I happen to have a ton of family in the medical field. Two of my brothers are doctors. Their spouses are nurses,” he said.

The mural depicts a female in medical scrubs with a mask covering her mouth and nose. She is wearing boxing gloves and has angel-like wings on her back.

“Anybody in the medical field right now is going into work and putting their medical gloves on battling this COVID-19,” he said. “And also with the wings there I really just wanted to show how incredible these humans are going in to work every day and fighting this thing.”

The mural is at the corner of Colfax and Williams, just north of Cheeseman Park.