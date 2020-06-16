Mural being created for Denver woman who was fatally shot while walking dog

DENVER (KDVR) — A mural is being created to memorialize the young woman who was shot and killed while walking her dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Thomas Evans, a popular artist who goes by the name “Detour,” is painting the mural in Isabella Thallas’ honor.

“I wanted to use street art as a way to give a gift to the family and sort of help the healing process and grieving process,” Detour said.

The mural is going up on the side of the Leon Gallery at 17th Street and Park Avenue in Denver’s Uptown district.

Since Detour started creating it, several of Thallas’ family members and friends have stopped by.

“It’s overwhelming. I didn’t realize how many emotions you’d feel walking up to it. It’s beautiful. It represents her,” said Alexandrea Thallas, Isabella’s aunt.

“Those memories, when you see an image of them on a wall in a grand scale it really helps a person really enjoy someone’s presence,” Detour explained.

Funeral services for Thallas will be held on Wednesday.