Mural dedicated to military unveiled in Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — A special Fourth of July dedication took place at an American Legion Post in Weld County.

The tri-town area, as it’s known, is made up of Dacono, Firestone, and Frederick showcasing their support to service members through art.

Joann Kidd, the auxiliary president, was there from the beginning when they bought the building in 1994.

“In 1999, we paid it off and burnt the mortgage. That was a celebration,” Kidd said laughing.

A mural that was months in the making was finally unveiled on Independence Day.

Jeremy Holden, one of the painters, said the community reaction is the biggest reward.

“It means a lot to all of us. We’re very proud. We put in a lot of work, sweat, blood, and tears,” said Holden. “Given the wind and the rain, and the sun, so it was night painting most of the time.”

It cost $5,000 for the artist, paid for by the American Legion Riders of Post 1985. But the paint and materials were donated by Sherwin Williams.

This new installation was dubbed the biggest mural on any American Legion building in the state of Colorado.