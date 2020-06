DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least two people were shot near in the 2900 block of North Huron just before noon on Wednesday.

Police said they located a suspect around 1:25 p.m. near Pine Junction and Highway 285 but have not released any information about that suspect.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

At one point, officers on scene were heard saying “active shooter”.

Bike rider tells me officers told him roads are closed around Coors Field “because of an active shooter”. ⁦@KDVR⁩ pic.twitter.com/q6yqxjwzxz — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) June 10, 2020

Police continue looking for suspect in LoDo after at least 2 people shot.



From a friend: “They pointed a laser in here and Yelled to shut my door – I had it open to try to hear them talk.”



More details here: https://t.co/ZeUrg0U9Mr pic.twitter.com/o8U4BGSQId — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) June 10, 2020

I-25 SB: Ramp restriction at Exit 213 – Park Avenue. Park Ave exit ramp closed due to police activity. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/He0CkZjEU4 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 10, 2020

A, B, and G Line service into and out of Union Station suspended until further notice due to police activity. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/9lXdkwcbng — RTD (@RideRTD) June 10, 2020