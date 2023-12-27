DENVER (KDVR) — E-470 was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in the Thornton area.

One person died on the scene, where four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol. Multiple others were transported to the hospital.

CSP originally said two people had died but updated the number just before 5:30 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene just before 5 p.m. There was a significant police response blocking the highway, and debris was strewn across the road.

The eastbound lanes were closed near York Street. Westbound E-470 also had a large police response that stopped traffic.

FOX31 has a crew headed to the scene.