ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Englewood police are investigating a series of suspicious explosive devices that have been discovered since January. The latest was found on Friday at West Union and South Bannock.

The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with an ongoing investigation.



The PD, along with our law enforcement partners have been investigating a series of suspicious devices that have been left in public areas. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) March 26, 2021

All of the devices have been found west of South Broadway and south of Oxford Street.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and call 911 if anything suspicious is found but not to pick it up. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, contact Detective Taylor at 303-762-2465.