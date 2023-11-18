DENVER (KDVR) — The Northglenn Police Department said multiple suspects in a shooting were at large Saturday evening in a shooting that killed a man.

Police told FOX31 it happened at the Vega Apartments, located at 11801 Washington Street.

The call came in at 8:02 p.m. NPD said when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NPD said the incident was being investigated as a homicide, and officers were searching for multiple suspects but no one was in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jacki Spresser at 303-450-8859 or jspresser@northglenn.org.