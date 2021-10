COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple semi-trailers burned at Goodwill Industries early Monday morning.

It happened at 2855 S. Academy Blvd. before 6 a.m. in the parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said 12 of 26 semi trailers were involved in the fire.

Firefighters used trucks and an aerial attack to put the fire out, according to CSFD.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.